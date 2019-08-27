Rapper Lil Dell Goes On The Run After A Murder Charge

It has been reported that a 19-year-old Florida rapper named Cordellious Dyess, aka Lil Dell, is currently on the run. According to ABC 3, Dell is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of an altered firearm, and criminal mischief. Apparently, Dell and several others fired several shots into a crowd outside of the Platinum Night Club, with reports indicating that rival gang members were the target. Sadly, one of the stray bullets hit a young woman named Elizabeth Harris, 20, who later died in the hospital.

Though three of the teenagers involved - Tequan Warren (17), Markeasia James, and Dante Walker (19) responsible for the shooting have since been incarcerated, Lil Dell remains at large. Speaking with the media, Harris' mother and sister expressed frustration at the tragic situation. "It's not gonna solve anything," said her mother. "I want my baby and I can't get her back, you know?" The situation was worsened as Harris' sister Vallie happened to know the three arrested parties personally. "It's sad because I grew up with these people," she explained. "I went to school with them. I seen these people every day. Now when I think about it, I have to think these people did this to my sister,

At this time, Dell's whereabouts remain unknown. Should he be taken into custody, he will be facing a life sentence. Such a development would be nothing short of a pyrrhic victory, as Harris' mother Tawanna Campbell tells it. "It's not gonna solve anything," she says. "I want my baby and I can't get her back, you know? It's a lose-lose situation. These children have lost their lives, my daughter has lost her life and they're gonna lose family. I've lost my family. It's just too much." Rest in peace to Elizabeth Harris.

