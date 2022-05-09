iLoveMemphis may have gotten a little too turnt up this weekend. According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the "Hit the Quan" rapper left a Miami block party on Saturday in handcuffs after approaching officers shirtless, slurring his words, and reeking of booze.

Authorities were called to a house with at least 50 patrons partying the night away over the weekend; it's been noted that bottles were allegedly being thrown at passing cars, which is what sparked the 911 call.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Police at the scene explained that they asked Memphis several times to identify himself by first and last name and date of birth – after he failed to comply, they attempted to take him into custody.

As they were placing the 29-year-old into restraints, cops claim that the recording artist "tensed his arms," preventing the cuffs from properly closing. Memphis also "tensed his upper body and screamed as police tried putting him in the cop car."

Elsewhere in the report, it's been noted that he allegedly called one of the officers names like "p*ssy ass" and "immigrant." Upon arriving at the police station, Memphis was booked on multiple charges, namely resisting arrest and disorderly intoxication.

TMZ reached out to the Tennessee-born performer's camp for comment, but didn't hear back in time for publication. He doesn't seem to have directly addressed the incident on his Instagram, although their are plenty of clips of him partying with groups of women as they twerk.

Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on iLoveMemphis' Miami block party arrest.

