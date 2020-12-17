There hasn't been much shared about what occurred, but it is being reported that rapper Brygreatah has been shot in his hometown of Philadelphia. At this time, it's unclear what led to the altercation and the status of Brygreaah's condition is unknown. The rapper began making a name for himself two years ago and since that time has been developing a following, especially in Philly's rap scene.

We've born witness to several shootings in recent months including Mo3,Boosie Badazz, Benny The Butcher, Zoey Dollaz, Tripple Beanz, Dr. Rose, Bandgang Paid Will, Lil Yase, and King Von. The Game has warned rappers to stay home and out of sight with the increase in violent altercations, and Benny, Boosie, and Zoey are still on the mend as they recover from their harrowing incidents.

People have begun to wish Brygreatah well on social media as the news slowly begins to circulate. "Y’all really shot brygreatah y’all some p*ssies," one Twitter user wrote. "N*ggas shot brygreatah? Thats corny ash*t," said another. Check out a few reactions about Brygreatah's shooting below. We hope that he has a speedy recovery.

