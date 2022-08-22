Rapper Big Pooh Shares New Solo Project "To Dream In Color"

Rapper Big Pooh is back with the release of his new solo album, To Dream In Color. The new project from Pooh arrives three years after Little brother's comeback project, May The Lord Watch. To Dream In Color was largely cheffed up from early ideas and demos that he laid down in 2016. The project boasts appearances from Jared Evan, Blakk Soul, BeMyFiasco, and more.

"To Dream In Color represents living life. A lot of times we are so focused on goals that we never stop to see all that we’ve accomplished... With this album, my focus was on painting a picture with words," he said. "I wanted to essentially create an audiobook. My hope is that listeners get a better sense of who I am as a person by actually hearing my story. I speak about lacking confidence, stage fright, swallowing pride, my childhood, and so much more. This is my most personal body of work and it’s some scary shit knowing people are gonna listen, judge, and maybe take something away from it that I didn’t intend. That’s when you know you have made great art, though."