Beaumont, Texas-based rapper Big Jade has been building a name for herself in recent years, achieving new heights to her success this year following collaborations with Erica Banks and producer BeatKing. The emcee has impressed the masses with her creative music videos, taking a different approach than most traditional hip-hop visuals. With her name beginning to ring bells, the 26-year-old has been receiving all kinds of different offers to further her career, weighing her options and deciding to sign with Alamo Records. During a recent interview with Houston radio station 97.9 The Box, Big Jade revealed that she was approached by Migos rapper Offset to sign with him, explaining that she took a different route after allegedly being told she would need to get plastic surgery.

"I could have signed with Offset and he was willing to give me double what Alamo [Records] gave me," revealed Big Jade during the interview. "I love Offset to death, I love him and Cardi B to death. I didn't sign with Offset because of a statement that he made about [me having to] start from scratch and get my body done. You ain't talked to me about getting my body done. I probably would have wanted to get my body done but the fact that you ain't talked to me about it first-- if you would have gotten to know me and talked to me, you would have seen that's not even what I'm pushing. I feel like hip-hop died when titties and ass started becoming more important than the music. I'm not gone do that. Even if I'm not happy with something in myself, I'm still not gone do it. That's something that I battle with every day. Like, should I get this [procedure] done, should I get that done? I'm still learning how to love myself so that's what I wanna push. I wanna show people that they can love themselves."

You've got to respect Big Jade for taking less money to be more authentic to her values. What do you think about what she had to say about nearly signing with Offset?