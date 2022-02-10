An aspiring rapper has had his superstar dreams derailed after he was recently arrested. Big Bhris, real name Christopher Eppinger, is facing serious charges related to an incident involving a shooting that occurred in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, police claimed 22-year-old Eppinger is a "member of the Young Slime Life gang" and when officers moved in to arrest him, things turned sour.

Reports stated that Eppinger had an outstanding robbery warrant and during the attempted arrest, the aspiring rapper allegedly shot an Atlanta officer six times.

Four of those bullets reportedly hit officer David Rodgers in the shoulder, while the others were in his knee and the side of his head. Eppinger is facing charges related to gang activity and attempted murder, but it is unclear at this time if other charges connected to the injury of a police officer will be added in the future.

Eppinger has been denied bond after a judge stated that he believed the rapper was a flight risk.

According to APD, Young Slim Life generally is known for "ruthless pedestrian and home invasion style robberies" as well as "drive-by shootings resulting in death and serious injury." Members are also "known to sell and possess illegal narcotics ranging from marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and liquid promethazine/codeine cough syrup."

A warrant reportedly stated, "Numerous videos featuring 'Big Bhris' have been posted on YouTube of which Mr. Eppinger and other documented YSL gang members wearing YSL clothing can be observed displaying firearms and throwing up YSL gang hand signs pledging their allegiance to the gang and taunting rival gang members."

Watch a news clip about the incident below.

[via]