It's always a good day to receive new music from Dreamville but the label was under fire after an artist claimed that they copied his song. J. Cole and Co. surprised fans when they announced theirD-Day Gangster Grillz mixtape courtesy of DJ Drama, and since its release in the wee hours of the morning (April 1), Hip Hop has been streaming on repeat.

People were quick to point out that Drama inserted a mention of the Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle that continues to clog up timelines, but a rapper named Rockstar JT came forward to accuse Dreamville of mirroring his track.

"In 2020 I dropped STICK .. 2022 @dreamville dropped STICK .. I know they are way bigger artists than me but these songs sound identical just structured different .. this is not for clout but do y'all hear it? [crying emoji]," he wrote along with snippets of the songs. The message was reposted by The Neighborhood Talk and gained some traction online, and it looked as if Dreamville's team wasn't about to let their name be involved in copyright allegations.

Rockstar JT returned to off an update after allegedly speaking with someone behind the scenes.

"I talked with the team behind the song and they were in contact with dreamville's team and come to find out they had their song recorded in 2019 it just wasn't released," JT later wrote. "My goal is never to get clout or come up off another man. Coming from where I come from we work hard that's it. I posted the post last night & this morning I found out when it was recorded."

"I respect dreamville and let's just move on with more great hits." Check out his posts in their entirety below.