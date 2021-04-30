The Rap community is being asked to come together to find a missing young woman. Harlem rapper 40 Cal is known for his battle skills and calls The Diplomats family, but he reached out to the general public for help in finding his 19-year-old daughter, Saniyya Dennis. A missing person's poster shows that Saniyya disappeared from Buffalo where she's a college student at SUNY Buffalo State College and was reported missing on April 24.

The report also states that she may be in need of medical attention, but it doesn't specify what issues or ailments she may have.

"My daughter Saniyya is missing out of Buffalo State College .... anyone with any helpful info hit my dm , any other matters respectfully don’t contact me!, $10,000 for any info that connect," he wrote in a caption to a photo of Saniyya on Instagram. He reiterated his plea on his Twitter account. "My daughter missing from Buffalo University, if any info on this matter please hit my Dm."

Soon, people began reposting and resharing the messages in hopes of finding Saniyya sooner than later. On his Instagram Story, 40 Cal reposted messages from people spreading the word about his daughter, and as of an hour ago, she still hasn't been found. Check out the posts below.

