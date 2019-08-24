mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Raphael Saadiq Drops First Album in Nine Years, "Jimmy Lee"

Noah C
August 24, 2019 14:06
138 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Jimmy Lee
Raphael Saadiq

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The R&B legend returns.


In the nine years since his last album, Raphael Saadiq was by no means out of commission. The former Tony! Toni! Toné! member has collaborated with artists across different genres (Solange's "Cranes In The Sky", Rick Ross' "Apple of My Eye"), ensuring his marks of innovation continue to sculpt music's future. He's been a staple in R&B and Soul for decades, and on his new project, Jimmy Lee, he proves that he's not done evolving. 

Jimmy Lee is dark exploration of addiction, based on Saadiq's experience losing his brother to a heroin overdose in the 90s. The album's storytelling and insight evidences that the fragmented pieces of this loss has been bubbling in Saadiq's gut for years, reaching the point where they come flowing back out as something fully formed - something beautiful, but still painful and disturbing. 

Saadiq experiments more than ever before to achieve a gritty and frantic sound that captures the fear of both suffering from addiction firsthand and watching a loved one go through it. But these darker moments are balanced out by the levity of tracks like the lead single, "Something Keeps Calling", and the comforting gospel of Reverend E. Baker on "Belongs to God". The album drags you through trying trails to reach a point that is still burdensome, yet bearable and admirable. It closes with a surprise guest feature from Kendrick Lamar, still forcing us to contemplate heavy questions in the chorus: "How can I change the world but not change myself?" 

Raphael Saadiq jimmy lee Solange Rick Ross Kendrick Lamar
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Raphael Saadiq Drops First Album in Nine Years, "Jimmy Lee"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject