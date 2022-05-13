Rap Group Onyx's New Album "Onyx Versus Everybody" Has Arrived

Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz are back with their ninth studio album as rap group Onyx, called Onyx Versus Everybody. The brand new arrival boasts 10 tracks, including the previously released "Shoot Wit," which was well-received among the duo's fans, both new and old.

A press release reveals that Fredro produced the album, and executive production was handled by Onyx and Omar "Iceman" Sharif. "This 10-song album captures the essence of what made the group a crossover hit with features by rappers Termanology, Harrd Luck, Ricky Bats, and Big Twin."

Along with celebrating the excitement of their new arrival, Onyx is busy preparing for their highly anticipated VERZUZ battle against Cypress Hill, set to take place tomorrow night (May 14th) at 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

The duo also has a handful of performances scheduled for the summer – May 21st at the Showplace Theatre in Buffalo, NY, June 7th at the Debaser Strand in Stockholm, Sweden, and June 11th at the Gare de Lion in Wil, Sweden.

Stream Onyx Verus Everybody on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Tracklist:

1. Onyx Versus Everybody

2. Its Goin' Down

3. Shoot Wit

4. Real Evil

5. Project Gladiators (feat. Termanology)

6. I Rap Like

7. Bac Up Off Me (feat. Harrd Luck)

8. Raze The Crime Rate (feat. Ricky Bats)

9. Brooklyn Bullshit

10. Talk In New York (feat. Big Twin)