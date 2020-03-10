Ransom Is Back With "Director's Cut" EP

Ransom has made a name for himself as a top-tier MC. Whenever he has the chance, he's proven that he's one of the illest to touch the mic. The rapper recently came through with his new project, Director's Cut, a short four-track EP with production handled by Nicholas Craven who's worked alongside artists like Westside Gunn, Conway, Roc Marciano and many more. The two prove to be a great duo on wax. Craven's production has a cinematic feel to it and Ransom compliments it with his tight storytelling and effortless wordplay.

This marks Ransom's first project in nearly three years since he dropped, Greatest Rapper Alive as well as the 1% EP.

Peep the project and tracklist below.

1. The Master

2. Pulp Fiction

3. Based on a True Story

4. Memento