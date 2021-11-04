Ransom & Rome Streetz Are Bringing Nothing But Bars on "Coup De Grace"

If you're looking for bars, look no further than the latest offering from Ransom and Rome Streetz. The TCF Music Group affiliate and the Griselda signee connected for a brand new project titled, Coup De Grace, executive produced by 38 Spesh and Coach Bombay 3000. Coup De Grace is a joint effort that serves as a victory lap for Ransom and Rome Streetz following a prolific year of releases. Extending to 11-songs in total, the chemistry between Ransom and Rome Streetz bleeds on wax while maintaining a competitive spirit to outbar one another.

The features on Coup De Grace are carefully placed. Che Noir assists on "Claudine," The Game on "Pray For The Weak," and Lou From Paradise appears on "Bandoleros."

Check out Coup De Grace below.