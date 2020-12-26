mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ransom & Klass Murda Join 38 Spesh On "Toll Booth"

Karlton Jahmal
December 26, 2020 09:40
232 Views
10
0
38 Spesh38 Spesh
38 Spesh

Toll Booth
38 Spesh Feat. Ransom & Klass Murda

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
75% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A toll booth on Interstate 38


Driving down most highways on the east coast results in hitting toll booths. That's why "Toll Booth" feels right at home on 38 Spesh's new album, Interstate 38The track features Ransom and Klass Murda, who both shine on this one. The instrumental is comprised of a haunting violin positioned behind boom-bap percussions. Cinematic guitar riffs add a layer of mysterious depth as each rapper drops dizzying bars. 

There is no chorus on this one, and the bars just keep flying. Ransom and Spesh show off their lyrical talent, stretching rhyme schemes and extending their bars to the point of exhaustion. However, Klass Murda does cruise through at the end to lay down a melodic bridge of sorts, which leads to an instrumental play out. 

Quotable Lyrics
Awe shit, look what I done again
I was smuggling
They rap bought bricks, I really brought em in
Nigga, you let them undercovers in
Yall was bubblin
Til you told on each other and gave your brother ten

38 Spesh Ransom Klass Murda toll booth
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ransom & Klass Murda Join 38 Spesh On "Toll Booth"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject