mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ransom & Big Ghost LTD Unite For "Heavy Is The Head"

Mitch Findlay
July 23, 2021 12:12
365 Views
22
1
CoverCover

Heavy Is The Head
Ransom
Produced by Big Ghost LTD

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Ransom and Big Ghost LTD unite for a bloody trip on "Heavy Is The Head," a "Game Of Thrones" inspired dose of bloodthirsty lyricism.


Ransom is shaping up to be one of 2021's lyrical MVPs, having already laid some clever conceptual groundwork on the sinful Se7en project. Now, the bar-spitter has returned with another new album, Heavy Is The Head, this time teaming up with producer Big Ghost LTD for the entire run. Insofar as guest appearances, we're looking at Mickey Factz, RJ Payne, Ill Bill, Vinnie Paz, Rome Streetz, and more.

Evidently, Ransom isn't the only artist on a hot streak; earlier this year, Big Ghost provided a solid backdrop for Conway The Machine's If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, a grimy highlight that might have slipped your radar. He's back in fine form here, buying into Ransom's Game Of Thrones-inspired penmanship and blessing him with some thoroughly filthy production backdrops. For those with an ear to the streets, perhaps there's even a case to be made that Big Ghost is putting in some of the underground circuit's best work -- what do you think?

Lyrically, Ransom has always ensured that his bars are his primary draw. Here, he transports listeners directly to the world of Westeros for a trial by combat, delivered with the visceral intensity of The Hound's scrap with Brienne Of Tarth. Many of the song's titles -- "Red Wedding," "Lord Stark," and "Blackwater" among others -- are direct allusions to George R.R. Martin's beloved series.

While Ransom's intellectual mind does give his bars a literary quality, his battle-ready delivery that he's more soldier than scholar. Any fan of bars should queue this one up post haste, and sound off in the comments with your thoughts below. 

Ransom Big Ghost LTD Mixtapes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Ransom & Big Ghost LTD Unite For "Heavy Is The Head"
22
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject