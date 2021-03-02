Soulja Boy hopped up out the bed, turned his swag on, and decided to enter into an all-out war with WWE star Randy Orton. The "Crank Dat" rapper had the nerve to call WWE "fake" in a tweet, which seriously pissed off a number of wrestlers who put their bodies on the line every single night... especially 14-time world champion Randy Orton.

"Rap game faker than WWE," wrote Soulja Boy on Twitter, angering Retribution wrestler T-Bar and Randy Orton, who snapped at him in his replies. "Fake? Dare this prick to step up," replied the Viper. "He dont like movies? Consider us actors that do stunts, without pads 200 days a year and don’t b*tch when we get surgically repaired and come right back. Consider us 100 times tougher then anyone you’ve come across. Aint nuthin but a b*tch ass..."

Of course, this kicked off a war between Big Draco and the first-ballot WWE Hall of Famer, which very well may conclude in a handicap match between Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, and Randy Orton. "Do u know who the f*ck I am I’ll bring the REAL to wrestling don’t play with me," said Soulja. "Randy Ortonnnnnnnn??????????"

Randy went on to take aim at his rival's music career, calling him a one-hit-wonder and claiming that Bad Bunny, who has been making regular appearances on Monday Night RAW, would destroy him in the ring.

"Ps @sanbenito would beat the f*ck outta you. Why? How? Because he’s seen our world. Respects it and knows what it takes and finds himself lucky to be a part of it," said Orton. "You wanna talk fake? Pawn that cheap ass chain and come work for it you one hit wonder ass mutha f*cka. ‘Crank that’ came out in ‘07 you had a hell of a year. Serious $. Hats off to ya my dude. Here’s the thing tho... I like rap. I bump that sh*t all day whether it’s tunechi, meek, JZ...but you call what I do to survive, fake? F*ck that. Come to my world and say that. Dare ya."

Soulja Boy held his ground, maintaining that wrestling isn't a real sport and saying, "If you mad because I spit facts just say that. What you do is FAKE and I stand on that. What I do is REAL. Come to your world? Lol welcome to Soulja World."

The beef was enough to get both parties trending on Twitter, and for Bow Wow to step in. The rapper has been training for a career in the WWE, and he couldn't pass up this golden opportunity to let Randy know who he is. "Yo @souljaboy these wrestlers are terrified," chimed in Shad Moss, who previously also had beef with a few superstars. "I been giving them the business since i announced i was training. They so scared we gone take all they shine. The thing is we call our own shots and work for ourselves. They gotta check in with they boss in order to make things happen! @TripleH WE READY TO FIGHT!"

Who do you think would win in a fight? Soulja Boy or Randy Orton?