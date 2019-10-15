Sports fans have always had interesting ways of showcasing just how much they love a specific thing, whether it be a team or an athlete. Usually, the average fan will buy jerseys and apparel while others will seek autographs and maybe some signed memorabilia. A select few are prepared to go above and beyond as they get tattoos that immortalize their love of the game.

We have seen some pretty incredible tattoos over the last few months and now, perhaps the best one to date is this creation from SteveButcherTattoos. As you can see from the video below, the fan got a hyper-realistic tattoo of former Vikings wide receiver, Randy Moss. The tattoo shows Moss in his Vikings gear and it almost looks like you're looking at a photograph and not a tattoo.

Getting a tattoo like this is pretty risky considering it is going to last forever. You have to make quite the commitment and not everyone is going to be brave enough to do this to their body. On the other end of the spectrum, some might feel like this is a complete waste as you should never tattoo another person on yourself.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this tattoo.