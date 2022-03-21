Randy Gregory, who had agreed to return to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency before pivoting to the Denver Broncos, says Jerry Jones is to blame for his unexpected departure. Gregory discussed what went down behind the scenes during a back and forth with a fan on Twitter, Sunday.

"Y'all opinions don't pay my bills," Gregory tweeted.



Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

“Your bills were going to get paid with the contract the Cowboys gave you," one fan responded to the post.

“Nope, your owners acted in bad faith all free agency,” Gregory wrote back. “They’ve been awfully quiet lately huh? Wonder why lol Can’t wait for you guys to ask them the same questions!”

Gregory agreed to a five-year, $70 million agreement with the Broncos on Tuesday. $28 million is guaranteed.

The Cowboys drafted Gregory in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. The 29-year-old posted 6.0 sacks in 12 starts, last season, in addition to 3 forced fumbles and an interception.

Despite his impressive performance, Gregory has had difficulty staying on the field. Since joining the league, he's been suspended four times, including for the entirety of the 2019 season.

Gregory isn't the only Cowboy who won't be returning to the team next season. Dallas also moved on from star wide receiver Amari Cooper.

