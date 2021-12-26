We recently had the opportunity to sit down and chat with Joanna Levesque, better known as JoJo, for our 12 Days of Christmas series. During our conversation, the R&B songstress touched on her return to the music industry, tackling mental health and self-doubt, and finally finding herself in a healthy relationship after a bumpy past.

The "Spiral SZN" singer told us that her union with her current partner is the "healthiest she's ever been in." So healthy that they've decided to get married! On December 20th, JoJo shared the exciting news with her followers via a sentimental Instagram carousel.

"Forever with YOU? Sign me UP," the 31-year-old captioned her photo dump. "Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancee!!! The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him, so obviously I said YESSS!!!"

JoJo then thanked her man – actor Dexter Darden of Saved by the Bell fame – for giving her the "most epic birthday surprise ever." On December 20th, as they were on vacation celebrating the singer's big day, he made it even more monumental by flying out both of their mothers and best friends "to share in the incredible moment" with the couple.





"You are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden," she concluded, showing off her gorgeous sparkly new rock. The last clip shows a romantic trail of roses leading up to the spot where Darden got down on one knee, showing just how much effort he put into the special moment.

Check out our full interview with JoJo in the video below. Congratulations to the happy couple.