Sometimes, work-related injuries just can't be avoided. Well, at least that was the case recently for Roc Nation-signed singer Maeta. During a recent video shoot, the R&B singer was bit by a snake in the face. Ouch. Maeta made light of the situation, posting the video of the bite with the caption, "what I go through to make videos for y'all." She even reassured fans with a flawless selfie captioned, "me after the bite still cute." Fortunately, no extensive harm came to the artist. Way to be a team player.

Maeta is the latest addition to the Roc Nation team, she signed to the label back in April 2021 ahead of her latest EP. Prior to her success, she began posting her songs on SoundCloud and Instagram, even releasing her debut EP Do Not Disturb. Hailing from Indianapolis, the alternative R&B artist delivered her EP Habits back in May of this year. The EP included her single and video "Toxic." The project also included features from Buddy and Beam plus production from the likes of Kaytranada and Skrillex. Chronicling her journey through adulthood, Habits is an open window into the life of Maeta through heartfelt ballads that put her vocal flexibility to the test.



Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images

Since the release, she has dropped a follow-up with Habit (Remixes) and her December single "Swangin' On Westheimer". The remixed album includes guest features from Nao, Rob Adans, Ferreck Dawn, and much more. Maeta seems to be recovering well from the snake bite and no upcoming music will be halted.