As we spend more and more time over on our streaming service of choice, we're making an effort to curate some dope playlists for you guys where you can find all the hottest/newest hip-hop (and r'n'b!) in one place, with the ease of listening all the way through. Our main playlist, FIRE EMOJI , is where we aggregate daily heat from all the rappers we love. You'll find a few r'n'b songs mixed in, but generally, it's meant to be a more upbeat soundtrack for your day-to-day or your night-to-night. Recently, we began curating a playlist for all our favorite up and comers, including those we've featured in our last season of On the Come Up. Hence, it's titled On the Come Up. Our Spotify account has several other playlists (including Wake & Bake), but there is clearly one glaring omission: R'N'B.

NOT. ANYMORE.

The past month or so, we've been diligently building and curating the perfect r'n'b playlist for your moodiest of moody days, for your late nights and early mornings, or for your lazy Sundays. This playlist is meant to showcase current and trending r'n'b, as well as act as a place for discovery; hopefully you'll happen across a singer or artist you've yet to hear before.

As we do with FIRE EMOJI and On the Come Up, we'll be continuously updating R&B SEASON daily and weekly, so you'll always have something fresh for your ears.

For more playlists on our Spotify account, check here. Also note, we have a weekly Staff Picks playlist exclusively on TIDAL, as well as our FIRE EMOJI over at TIDAL too.

R&B SEASON's inaugural edition is kicked off thanks to brand new music from The Weeknd (of course), as well as the return of PARTYNEXTDOOR (it seems like we timed this appropriately), recent releases from Dawn Richard, highlights from Tinashe's Songs For You, as well as the acclaimed albums from Summer Walker, Ari Lennox and Gallant respectively-- and much more.

Ari Lennox and Summer Walker at the 2019 Soul Train Awards - Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Hit play and follow our brand new playlist below.

We also welcome your suggestions for songs to include. Please comment with what r'n'b artists and songs you're currently listening to!