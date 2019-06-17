hR&B Legends Jagged Edge Make Their Comeback With "Closest Thing To Perfect"

Jagged Edge brings the essence of love back to R&B with "Closest Thing To Perfect."

Legendary R&B group Jagged Edge resurfaced from a lengthy hiatus with the recently released track "Closest Thing To Perfect." It seems a lot of veteran artists are creeping out the shadows to give us some heat and so just in time for the summer. For instance, we recently reported on Damian Marley's new song, "Reach Home Safe" and now this. Clearly, we are getting spoiled. Now Jagged Edge chose to release the visuals to the aforementioned love ballad and it looks as though none of its members have undergone the aging process at all. The group looks straight out of an early 2000s video, with a slightly modern twist. Additionally, the R&B group has successfully transitioned into today's reformulation of R&B, trap'n'b with this ballad.

The music video is cinematic, with appearances from all members in different smoky settings which match the track's vibes. Some fine ladies can be seen in the middle of nowhere and in an abandoned building with some painted faces. The track is bedroom friendly, which remains true of the group since their entry into the music game. Their old material can still be felt amidst the modern sounds. Hopefully, we can expect more from Jagged Edge this year.