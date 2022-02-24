R&B Artist IV4 Unveils "Get Rich Or Cry Trying"

IV4 has been bubbling up over the past year. Singles like "Work 2 Hard" and the Trippie Redd-assisted, "Swimming." However, the buzz that she's created in the past year has culminated in the release of her latest body of work, Get Rich Or Cry Trying. The eight-song project showcases IV4's artistry in full with one sole appearance coming from Jeremih. On the production side, IV4 connects with Mally Mall, Sun Scott, Jordan Hollywood, Sinatrabeatz, and more.

In a press release, the singer explained why song seven, "Bloom" accurately portrays the position of her career right now. "Bloom speaks to who I am as a new artist, a creative and how I feel about dropping my first project,” IV said. “‘Bloom’ is an ode to ‘ Get Rich and Cry Trying.”

Check the project below.