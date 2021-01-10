Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford was hospitalized during the team's 30-20 playoff victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, following a scary tackle from safety Jamal Adams.

Abbie Parr / Getty Images

"Injury Update: John Wolford was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures," the team announced on Twitter.

Adams approached Wolford on his way to the locker room to check on him. Adams says Wolford told him, “I know you were just playing football and you didn’t mean anything.”

Wolford was starting in place of the injured Jared Goff. Goff missed Week 17 while recovering from thumb surgery on his throwing hand.

After Wolford's injury, Goff was forced to return, as the Rams' only other quarterback, Blake Bortles, was inactive.

"My thumb is fine and I'm not going to make an excuse for anything that didn't go my way today," Goff told reporters after the game. He added that he's still not at 100%.

Rams defensive star Aaron Donald also left the game early with a rib injury. The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year had two sacks on Russell Wilson before exiting.

"I will have more information for you later on," head coach Sean McVay said following the game.

