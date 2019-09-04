Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams had a dream season in 2019 as they finished with a 13-3 record and went all the way to the Super Bowl where ironically enough, they lost 13-3. Despite the poor Super Bowl performance, the Rams were easily one of the most feared teams in the entire league thanks to their incredible defense and high-flying offense led by Goff and head coach, Sean McVay. With Goff established as one of the premier QBs in the NFL, the Rams are looking to keep him locked in longterm. According to Adam Schefter, Goff and the Rams agreed to a four-year deal worth $134 million last night.

This deal makes him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league and will keep him on the squad through the 2024 campaign. This deal is actually a record-setter as he is being given $110 million guaranteed. This is the most guaranteed money ever awarded to a player in NFL history so it's clear the Rams mean business.

With a contract such as this one in place for Goff, you have to wonder what will be in store for Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs once his negotiations begin sometime within the next year. Needless to say, quarterbacks are eating right now.