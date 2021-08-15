With NFL preseason now upon us, NFL fans are now beyond excited about the upcoming year of football. There was a lot of movement in the offseason and with various storylines playing out in the media, there is no doubt that this is going to be one interesting season. However, now that fans are in the stadiums, you can certainly expect to see plenty of stories regarding brawls that break out in the stands.

Yesterday, one such brawl took place at SoFi Stadium during a preseason matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers ended up winning the game 13-6, although, despite the boring scoreline, it didn't stop fans from getting into a massive dust-up.

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can see a huge scrum breakout as bodies fly all over the place. There was a lot of animosity between both fanbases and they made sure to show it. It was quite the event, and as you can see, there was some blood spilled as well. Eventually, a few of the fans were escorted right out of the stadium.

TMZ was able to acquire a separate video of the incident which gives you an even better look at the melee. This was definitely one of the more dangerous fan fights we have seen in quite some time, and we expect to see more of them as the NFL season marches forward.

