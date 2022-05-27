mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ramriddlz Sets The Tone For The Summer With "SD2"

Aron A.
May 27, 2022 16:08
140 Views
10
1
CoverCover

SD2
Ramriddlz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ramriddlz returns with his first project in three years, "SD2."


It's been a few years since Ramriddlz came through with a new album but he hasn't left fans empty-handed. In the past three years since dropping Ramreaper, he's unveiled a slew of singles, including a collaboration alongside fellow Toronto rapper Killy. Since everyone is back outside for the summer, there clearly wasn't a better time than now to bless fans with the follow-up to his 2019 project.

This week, Ramriddlz delivered the sequel to 2016's Sweeter Dreams. Titled, SD2, the latest from Ramriddlz reunites him with his go-to producer Jaegen, who handles the majority of the production on the project. It's 17 songs in total without a single feature attached. However, Ramriddlz's infectious melodies and Jaegen's dreamy production make for an excellent summer soundtrack. 

Check out SD2 below. 

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Ramriddlz Sets The Tone For The Summer With "SD2"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject