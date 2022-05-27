Ramriddlz Sets The Tone For The Summer With "SD2"

It's been a few years since Ramriddlz came through with a new album but he hasn't left fans empty-handed. In the past three years since dropping Ramreaper, he's unveiled a slew of singles, including a collaboration alongside fellow Toronto rapper Killy. Since everyone is back outside for the summer, there clearly wasn't a better time than now to bless fans with the follow-up to his 2019 project.

This week, Ramriddlz delivered the sequel to 2016's Sweeter Dreams. Titled, SD2, the latest from Ramriddlz reunites him with his go-to producer Jaegen, who handles the majority of the production on the project. It's 17 songs in total without a single feature attached. However, Ramriddlz's infectious melodies and Jaegen's dreamy production make for an excellent summer soundtrack.

Check out SD2 below.