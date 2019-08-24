Ramriddlz Ponders The "Niagara" Freefall On His Latest Single

Who would have thought Ramriddlz of all people, would be the one to craft the greatest ballad on the subject of "longing" in recent time. In issuing "Niagara" at the stroke of midnight this past Thursday/Friday, Ramriddlz set off a sprinkler set of emotions from his parts to yours, more specifically: the US/Canadian frontier divided by Niagara Falls. If you've never been, do yourself a favor and trek down for the weekend. There isn't a charm in the world, Niagara doesn't have covered. Don't believe me, let Ramriddlz take on that mantle.

At a recent show in Montreal, Ramriddlz performed a rough version of the song, in which he managed to sneer the crowd by inferring that his "Niagara" video shoot would be taking place right where they stood. As history would have it, Ramriddlz' prodding was nothing more than a calculated ruse to get the crowd going. If you like air fresheners, tinsel towns, sexual innuendo, or any of the above, "Niagara" might just be the wave for you.

Quotable Lyrics

Kill that kitty oh my body is her kryptonite

Likkle bitty, want me to come to her crib tonight

She not a rippers, but she ripping off her knickers

And she sending dirty pictures, tryna slide in real late tonight

My riddling, got her fiddling, now she dribbling.

- Ramriddlz aka Mr. RamRod