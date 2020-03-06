mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ramriddlz Is Back With His Latest Single "Helluva"

Aron A.
March 06, 2020 13:44
Ramriddlz is back with some romantic vibes on "Helluva."


Ramriddlz is back in action with his latest single, "Helluva." Taking on a more R&B feel on this one, the singer's latest tune finds him refining his sound further and more concisely than ever. He still squeezes in hilarious metaphors about his sex life but the way he carries himself on this record perfectly balances his humor and songwriting into one. 

The Toronto crooner has been putting in work over the years with 2019 resulting in the release of Ramreaper -- an embodiment of his versatility as an artist. His latest song marks the first drop of 2020 and a sign of things to come this year including the release of the long-awaited Sweeter Dreams 2.

Check out Ramriddlz's new song, "Helluva" below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm in the 6ix, I need a quick fix
She brought her friend, she trying to mix mix
I'mma hit the -- with the wrist, wrist
I'mma pop the shift 'til it drift drift

