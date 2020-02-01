mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ramriddlz & Jaegen Pull Up With A Brand New Record "SCUMROD"

Aron A.
February 01, 2020 15:29
1 View
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

SCUMROD
Ramriddlz

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ramriddlz is back with new heat.


Toronto's Ramriddlz is a bonafide hitmaker and he's proven it time and time again over the years. With the early Drake co-sign on the single, "Sweeterman," he's kept his foot on the pedal with his genre-bending sound. Toronto being a cultural hotspot, Ramriddlz has taken influence from all sorts of cultures across the world.

Following the release of 2019's Ramreaper, Ramriddlz has been relatively quiet but he blessed us with his first drop of the year this week. "SCUMROD" is the latest offering from Ramriddlz and Jaegen and the two deliver a vibrant afrobeats-influenced track. Although this is just a loose single he released, we're hoping that it's a strong indication that his follow-up to Ramreaper arrives later this year. Hopefully, in time for the summer.

Check out Ramriddlz and Jaegen's brand new single, "SCUMROD" below.

Quotable Lyrics
She got them perky tits
I got them perky-cets
Mami, show me what you're twerking with
And I'mma give you that irky dick

Ramriddlz
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ramriddlz new single new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ramriddlz & Jaegen Pull Up With A Brand New Record "SCUMROD"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject