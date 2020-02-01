Ramriddlz & Jaegen Pull Up With A Brand New Record "SCUMROD"

Toronto's Ramriddlz is a bonafide hitmaker and he's proven it time and time again over the years. With the early Drake co-sign on the single, "Sweeterman," he's kept his foot on the pedal with his genre-bending sound. Toronto being a cultural hotspot, Ramriddlz has taken influence from all sorts of cultures across the world.

Following the release of 2019's Ramreaper, Ramriddlz has been relatively quiet but he blessed us with his first drop of the year this week. "SCUMROD" is the latest offering from Ramriddlz and Jaegen and the two deliver a vibrant afrobeats-influenced track. Although this is just a loose single he released, we're hoping that it's a strong indication that his follow-up to Ramreaper arrives later this year. Hopefully, in time for the summer.

Check out Ramriddlz and Jaegen's brand new single, "SCUMROD" below.

Quotable Lyrics

She got them perky tits

I got them perky-cets

Mami, show me what you're twerking with

And I'mma give you that irky dick