Ramirez Is Back With His New Track "The Voices In My Head"

Aron A.
February 04, 2020 15:49
The Voices In My Head
Ramirez

Ramirez is back with some new heat.


G*59 is mainly known for its flagship artist $uicideboy$ who own and operate the label but they've brought along a slew of talent who've helped bring the label to the level it is today. Among them is Ramirez who was already blazing a trail for himself in the underground scene before linking up with the $uicideboy$ and making waves together.

Earlier today, the Los Angeles rapper delivered returned with his new single, "The Voices In The Dark." Mikey The Magician holds down the production and meshes together production styles from the South and the West for Ramirez to snap on. With elements of G-Funk, Miami bass, and Memphis horrorcore, Ramirez slides in with an aggressive Three 6 flow as he lays down the law with a vengeance.

Quotable Lyrics
'Cause you grippin' on the ratchet like you bustin' something
Got it dipped in all black like the reaper be comin'
Oh you don't say, thinkin' that you fuckin' with the menace?
I'm a wolf among the sheep, I came back with bloody vengeance

Ramirez Is Back With His New Track "The Voices In My Head"
