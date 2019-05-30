"Rambo: Last Blood" Trailer Finds Stallone Unleashed To "Old Town Road"

All good things must come to an end - even the enduring legacy of Rambo, who has slain countless foes throughout his bloody, four-film crusade. Now, the saga is winding to a close with the appropriately titled Last Blood, which is set to arrive in full gory glory on September 20th. Lionsgate has officially shared a first look at the upcoming flick, which is set to a somber take on "Old Town Road," because why wouldn't it be?

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

"I've lived in a world of death," reflects John Rambo, from the comforts of his ranch. "I've watched people I love die. Some fast with a bullet, some not enough left to bury." As the grim trailer plays out, Rambo finds his Southern comforts dispelled by a band of mercenaries daring to tempt fate. Lo and behold, he dispatches them with signature efficacy. There are even a few gruesome traps involved, because Rambo understands that ingenuity is important.

Check out the trailer below, and sound off - are you looking forward to this climactic chapter of the Rambo saga? What more could you ask for, besides served-cold revenge, crossbows, a cartel, and Stallone unleashed?