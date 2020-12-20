In an exclusive story from Vlad TV, it has been reported that Ralo's bond was revoked after he was caught orchestrating drug deals from prison. U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown stated that prosecutors offered sufficient evidence that Ralo continued to organize drug deals while locked up.The prosecutors alleged Ralo was using code words to make this all possible, and he was caught with an Apple Watch in his cell.

Brown wrote in his order that prosecutors, "presented evidence that (Ralo) had continued participating in the distribution of drugs following his arrest in this case and while in custody." The mother of Ralo's children had written notes that the prosecutors were able to get their hands on. These notes read "save up every dollar you receive from grandma" and "keep count of all the kids at dad house an (sic) grandma house so you can know how much you got at all times."

A separate set of documents allegedly had values for ounces of "food" and a note that "every ounce is 28 grams."

"Those documents demonstrate Defendant Davis’s efforts to continue distributing narcotics after his arrest in this case," Brown wrote. "There simply can be no other conclusion from his efforts to establish pricing and distribution for 'eight balls' and 'grams,' his instruction against the use of 'shake,' and his warning to be wary of law enforcement 'listening.'" Ralo is facing federal charges stemming from a bust of 500 pounds of marijuana in a chartered plane registered to his name.