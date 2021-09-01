mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ralo Unveils His Latest Single "I Want It" Ft. Jacquees & Jessica Dime

Aron A.
August 31, 2021 20:19
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

I Want It
Ralo

Ralo drops off his latest single, "I Want It" ft. Jacquees & Jessica Dime.


The streets are still calling for Ralo's freedom and in recent times, there have been even more efforts to get him released from behind bars. Even as he deals with incarceration, the rapper's maintained his presence in the rap game. He's released a few projects and in September, he'll be unveiling his new body of work, Political Prisoner.

Today, he slid through with a brand new offering off of the project titled "I Want It." With assistance from Jacquees and Jessica Dime, the rapper delivers a slow-burning banger that's meant to cater to the ladies. 

Most recently, a letter was sent to president Joe Biden calling for Ralo's release from prison which included signatures from Drake, Meek Mill, Killer Mike and more.

Political Prisoner drops Sept. 10th. 

Quotable Lyrics
You know that I'm hungry
I want it, I gotta get a bite
Every time I get in that pussy, she said I hit it right 

Ralo
Ralo
