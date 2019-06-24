mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ralo Teams Up With Tee Grizzley & VL Deck For New Song "Bullshit"

Kevin Goddard
June 24, 2019 15:16
281 Views
11
2
CoverCover

Bullshit
Ralo Feat. Tee Grizzley & VL Deck

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Listen to Ralo's latest offering "Bullshit" featuring Tee Grizzley & VL Deck.


Ralo continues to roll out new music ahead of his upcoming Free Ralo tape. After hitting us with the song “No Competition” with Shy Glizzy last week, the ATL rapper decides to come through and share his follow up offering called “Bullshit” featuring Tee Grizzley, VL Deck, and Ziggy FamGoon.

Take a listen to the new Twysted Genius-produced collab and let us know what you think. Look for Free Ralo to arrive June 28th.

Quotable Lyrics:

My niggas witches, they keep something on them long as a broomstick
I'm on that bullshit, I'll let the tool spit, I'll get you dropped while I'm on a cruise ship (I'm gone)
You scared, go in that place with the pulpit, or get wet like a pool, bitch
I'm in the trenches, I got on my full kit, you know a nigga gettin' smoked if I pull this

- Tee Grizzley

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  2
  281
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Ralo Tee Grizzley VL Deck free ralo
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ralo Teams Up With Tee Grizzley & VL Deck For New Song "Bullshit"
11
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject