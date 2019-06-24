Ralo Teams Up With Tee Grizzley & VL Deck For New Song "Bullshit"

Ralo continues to roll out new music ahead of his upcoming Free Ralo tape. After hitting us with the song “No Competition” with Shy Glizzy last week, the ATL rapper decides to come through and share his follow up offering called “Bullshit” featuring Tee Grizzley, VL Deck, and Ziggy FamGoon.

Take a listen to the new Twysted Genius-produced collab and let us know what you think. Look for Free Ralo to arrive June 28th.

Quotable Lyrics:

My niggas witches, they keep something on them long as a broomstick

I'm on that bullshit, I'll let the tool spit, I'll get you dropped while I'm on a cruise ship (I'm gone)

You scared, go in that place with the pulpit, or get wet like a pool, bitch

I'm in the trenches, I got on my full kit, you know a nigga gettin' smoked if I pull this



- Tee Grizzley