It's been two months since Ralo was sentenced to 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to “six counts including conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute at least a kilo of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm and money laundering.” On Friday, the 1017 rapper gave fans an update on his current status while sharing photos of his new life behind bars. Ralo shared, "In 12 months and 9 days from today on September 4, 2023 my counselor will be putting me in for halfway house."

The "Calm Me Down" rapper had more to get off his chest via the Instagram message. He continued, "Them people left me in here for dead. I just wanted to show them Im alive, Im smiling, Im in great health and I can't wait to get up an shit on them everyday for the rest of my life when I land next year for trying to kick me while I was down. Im nothing like them, you already know how im comin, we starting the countdown soon as the New Year come in... ”





Back in June, Ralo's team gave fans an update on the rapper's case, confirming, “The Judge sentenced Ralo to 8 years in Federal Prison, he was given over 4 years credit time served. The BOP has also credited him 1 & ½ year for good time. He was recommended 1 year ankle monitor after the halfway house approve his home address; which will bring him home to us late next year, but our goal is for him to complete his GED or RDAP Drug program so we can get another year off his sentence. That will bring him home to us in less than a year. We need prayer."





With heavyweights like Drake and Meek Millchampioning for his sentence to be reduced, it's only a matter of time before the Atlanta rapper is home free.