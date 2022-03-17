It's been four years since Ralo was arrested on criminal conspiracy charges for alleged drug trafficking. Fans, peers, and even a former lawmaker pushed for his release. Unfortunately, it's taken four years for a day in court. However, it appears he received some good news this week regarding when he'd be released.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Ralo revealed that he's expected to be home in October 2023, per Vlad TV. The rapper didn't reveal much of what happened within the courtroom but he explained that even while behind bars, he took care of everyone around him, including his mother. "I won't be home until October 2023, but I made sure I bought my momma a new house, bought my n***as some new apartments, building my artist a new studio, and I'm buying everybody around me new cars as soon as I land next year," he wrote.

Ahead of his trial date, the rapper explained that he never thought he was ever going to come home after he was arrested on the jet. "I seen my son face in a visit behind that glass that shit hurt my soul, we together need to fight for the freedom of all the real ones thats behind these walls," he added.

We'll keep you posted on more updates regarding Ralo's release.





