The Free Ralo movement has been going strong over the past few years during the rapper's fight against federal conspiracy charges. The Atlanta artist has documented each moment throughout the case, offering fans updates on social media. Though things did seem bleak for Ralo, it looks like he will finally have his day in court.



Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images

Ralo took to Instagram today where he announced that a court date has been set for March. "After 4 years of being dragged through all these different jails and COVID BS, I finally got a date set March 15," he wrote. The rapper requested forgiveness from those that he's done wrong in the past. "I don’t wanna walk in that courtroom with no bad vibes, I need prayers for me and not AGAINST me. It’s some people that love and need me free," he added. Ralo said that fans will be able to stay updated on his case through FAMERICANEWS.com, which also offers ways to help the rapper.

Ralo also received some relatively solid news within the prison about his career. Apparently, inmates are now able to purchase music from Ralo's catalog through the Corrilinks system. "On another note the feds finally allowed my music to be sold in they prison system, so tell anybody you know in the feds to go download all my music off the Corrilinks system. Assalamualaikum and #HappyNewYear #FreeRalo," he wrote.

Check out the post below.