Ralo Links With Derez De'Shon On "Fame"

Though Ralo remains incarcerated, that hasn't stopped him from keeping his musical grind active -- even if he hasn't been able to stay as prolific as he might like. Today, the Atlanta rapper has officially announced the Deluxe edition to his Conspiracy album, an update that's set to include eight new songs and guest appearances from Birdman, Lil Baby, Derez De'Shon, and Kevin Gates. Kicking things off comes the lead single "Fame" featuring Derez De'Shon, an emotionally resonant track that finds Ralo reflecting on his situation.

"I told you real n***as never give up," raps Ralo, bearing it all on wax. "They put me in cuffs, it wasn't enough / everyone fucked on that bitch that I loved / I used to cry when I thought about it / I thought my people forgot about me." It's clear that he intends to keep his head high amidst the turmoil, and many are eager to see how Conspiracy Deluxe winds up when he releases it on February 12th -- which also happens to be his birthday.

Check out "Fame" now, and FREE RALO.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

