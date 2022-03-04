Ralo Drops Off The Deluxe Edition of "Political Prisoner"

The Free Ralo campaign is still going strong nearly four years after he was arrested on a criminal conspiracy charge. His peers and fans have called for his release over the years but there hasn't been much sign that he'll be coming home in the immediate future. Still, he left behind a plethora of new music that he's compiled into new projects, like Political Prisoner. The album arrived in 2021 with appearances from 2 Chainz, Boosie, and more.

Now, the rapper has come back with the official deluxe edition. He expands the original 12-song tracklist with six new records, largely made up of collaborations. He teams up with Icewear Vezzo, Peezy, De'rez Deshaun, Jessica Dime, Shop Boyz, and Jean Deau for the deluxe edition.

Check the project below.