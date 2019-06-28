mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ralo Drops Off "Free Ralo" Tape

Kevin Goddard
June 28, 2019
Free Ralo
Ralo

Featuring Trouble, Shy Glizzy, Young Dolph, and more.


Currently serving time behind bars, Ralo’s camp decided to come through today and keep the ATL rapper’s name alive in these streets by dropping a new project appropriately called Free Ralo.

Laced with 12 tracks in total, the follow up to last year's Conspiracy tape features guest appearances from Trouble, Shy Glizzy, Young Dolph, Derez De’Shon, Lil Mario, and more. Meanwhile, production is handled by the likes of Twisted Genius, Moochie, Zaytoven, and Roger Beat.

Available now on iTunes, fans can stream the project in its entirety via any one of the streaming platforms (below). Take a listen and let us know what you think. 

