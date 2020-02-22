Despite claiming last March that he would emerge from his federal drug trafficking case unscathed, Ralo (Terrell Davis) is still behind bars. The Feds had been investigating the Atlanta rapper's criminal dealings for two years before he was arrested at DeKalb-Peachtree airport in April of 2019. His private jet was raided and an estimated $2 million worth of marijuana was found on board. Since then, Ralo has been imprisoned without bond and been fighting his felony charge of conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

While it's unclear how this will help Ralo prove his innocence, new legal documents obtained by AllHipHop show that Ralo has requested for the marijuana seized in the 2019 bust to be tested. "Mr. Davis, through counsel, has been asking the United States Attorney’s Office for permission for an independent expert to view, test and examine, the alleged marijuana at issue in the case..." Ralo's lawyer Brian Steel wrote. "Defendant, Terrell Davis, by and through undersigned counsel and hereby files this Motion to Test, Inspect and Examine the Supposed Marijuana at Issue in the above-referenced case." The fact that the hundreds of pounds of marijuana have been deemed "high-grade" may have something to do with this review.

Ralo campaigned for his release by dropping his Free Ralo mixtape in June.