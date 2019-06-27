Ralo & Trouble Channel Their "Bad Intentions" In New Banger

Despite facing the adversity of an ongoing prison stint, Ralo is keeping his buzz alive. As of tomorrow, the Atlanta rapper will be dropping off his Free Ralo project, which features his newest, Trouble-assisted single "Bad Intentions." Evocative of the Dr. Dre & Knoc-Turn'al classic in title alone, "Bad Intentions" is a more muted reflection on pain and adversity, featuring a strong verse from Ralo to kick things off. "Name another n***a like me," he raps. "Everytime I walk into a show all them bitches try to bite me, money make a n***a look good, you can't pay a bitch to call me ugly."

Trouble comes through to continue his own post-Edgewood momentum, which follows a recent banger with City Girls. This time around, Skoob plays the supporting player, yet his formidable presence still carries weight. "If you a soldier be a soldier till it come your time," he raps, in his introductory stanzas. "I remember Boosie taught that line, when I was riding for mine, same n***as I was riding for tried to set me up, Greek Freak time to get my Bucks and go and step it up."

