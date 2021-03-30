Ralfy The Plug's "Rapper Overnight 2" Deluxe Is Here

The Stinc Team is going hard all 2021, as they should be. Following Drakeo The Ruler's highly publicized case, the rapper has been going hard, as have the rest of his team. Ralfy The Plug slid through his new project, Rapper Overnight 2 earlier this month but before March closes out, he slid through with an official deluxe edition of the protect including another 10 songs. The rapper offers a variety of solo and collabs to extend the project including two posthumous verses from the late Ketchy The Great who appears on "Pump Faker" alongside Petty Petty and Desto Dubb, as well as "That's Why You Mad." Additional features on the project include Drakeo The Ruler, who also appears twice, Rx Peso, Pimp Tobi, and MBNel.

Check the project out below.