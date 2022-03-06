Ralfy The Plug Unveils "Narcissist" Featuring His Late Brother, Drakeo The Ruler

Ralfy the Plug – the brother of the late Drakeo the Ruler – who has made a name for himself as a rapper in his own right returned with a new 10-track project this weekend, including a posthumous appearance from the Cold Devil hitmaker on track number four, "Narcissist."

As Ralfy pointed out on his Instagram page, his latest endeavour is more experimental than works he's put out in the past, but so far, fans seem to be heavily rocking with the different genres that the 25-year-old has been playing around with.

"Ain't just rappers, straight-up artists that'll gas any genre of music," one fan praised Ralfy and his late brother in the YouTube comment section. Others wrote, "I f*ckin knew you guys were into punk rock! Hell yeah! RIP Drakeo! Keep the stincs alive Ralfy," and "This a vibe."

Other features on The Plug's iHeartRalfy record come from names like 24hrs, NoCap, Sean Kingston, Lil Keed, Bobby Raps, Damon Elbert, and Ketchy The Great. Stream the full project here, or check out "Narcissist" below.

RIP Drakeo.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby, I'm a narcissist

Every day I get money, it ain't hard to get

F*ckin' with the plug, I'm a local pharmacist

Better watch what you post, they tryna see what car you in