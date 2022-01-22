Ralfy The Plug Provides Posthumous Drakeo The Ruler Feature On "Who Car We Using"

Drakeo the Ruler's passing after a stabbing at Once Upon A Time In Los Angeles Festival in December left many hip-hop fans and colleagues shaken up. However, one of the most heartbroken by this tragedy was his brother and frequent collaborator Ralfy the Plug.

In response to Drakeo's death, Ralfy took to Instagram to write a heartfelt message to his fallen brother where he praised his legacy and vowed to carry his legacy: "you did it by yo self you was a self made boss and a leader you was my idol and big brother and I learned a lot from you and I’m definitely gone make sure they still know the truth."

It seems that Ralfy plans to keep Drakeo's name alive by allowing fans to hear some of the last music he ever made, as he added their collaborative song "Who Car We Using" to his Pastor Ralfy 2 album from this past weekend (Jan. 21).

The project's eleventh song features the Los Angeles-based brotherly duo spitting menacing bars over west coast style production. As they take turns sending warnings to their adversaries, Ralfy and Drakeo want to know who is providing the transportation for their moves.

Check out Ralfy the Plug's new song "Who Car We Using" with Drakeo the Ruler below.

Quotable Lyrics

I make sh*t for n****s gettin' money this ain't no party music

Gang n' em be thrilled to go slide, who car we using?

Everything the plug drop is hot, I make arson music

I put a beam on a n***a head