Over the last few months, the Hip-Hop community has dealt with an absurd amount of death, from the 10 fans who lost their lives at this year's Astroworld Festival to the growing list of artists who were taken away from their loved ones due to senseless acts of violence. While fans and artists alike continue to mourn rappers such as Young Dolph and Slim 400, they now also come to terms with the death of rising artist Drakeo The Ruler, who passed away after a fatal stabbing backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA festival.

According to Uproxx, Drakeo’s brother, Devonte Caldwell (better known as Ralfy The Plug) was present during the attack on Drakeo The Ruler's life, and now, he has spoken up about the traumatic incident in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.



"Name gone forever live on," Ralfy says while speaking of his late brother. "literally was a king that got it out the mud and I watched it all from the start from recording all yo lil freestyle and post ‘‘em on YouTube...starting yo own label and even getting a song with drake biggest artist in game and you did it by yo self you was a self made boss and a leader you was my idol and big brother and I learned a lot from you and I’m definitely gone make sure they still know the truth."

