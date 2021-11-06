mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ralfy The Plug Continues Hot Streak With "Pastor Ralfy"

November 06, 2021
Pastor Ralfy
Ralfy The Plug

Drakeo The Ruler appears three times on the tracklist.


Ralfy The Plug has been going crazy this year with numerous projects under his belt. Alongside Drakeo The Ruler, the two have had a grip on the current state of the West Coast for the past year since Drakeo's release from prison. Even when Drakeo was locked up, Ralfy was holding down the fort in his absence.

Ralfy returned with his latest body of work, Pastor Ralfy. The rapper's new project is 15 songs in total with Drakeo The Ruler appearing three times across the tracklist.

"When I say I got the best tape I’m not just saying it you know pastor Ralfy will never lie #1-15 #nobloopers you wasn’t dropping heat on yo tape that’s #unprofessional," Ralfy said of his new project on Instagram.

Check it out below. 

