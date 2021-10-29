An old-school Hip Hop meeting of the minds was interrupted recently due to backlash. Millions of fans worldwide recently tuned into Verzuz to watch Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One relive some major moments in Hip Hop as they performed classic jams. The energy was set to be slightly duplicated at a concert involving KRS-One and Rakim, but it seems that anti-vaccine advocates have thwarted the live show.

According to Vibe, Rakim, KRS, and Slick Rick were set to perform at Detroit's Masonic Temple venue on November 7 but it was announced today (October 28) that the concert had been canceled.

It was back in mid-August when the Masonic Temple shared that it would adhere to COVID-19 mandates set in place by AEG and LiveNation, including patrons showing that they had been fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID with the last 72 hours. There has been a massive divide in the U.S. about protocols and mandates, and the Masonic Temple has apparently been feeling the wrath of anti-vaxxers.

“We have received hundreds of texts, voicemails, and comments on social media about the Masonic Temple’s vaccination mandate," 2D Productions & Entertainment promoter Derrick Kearney reportedly said. "We have also found that the majority of concertgoers in that hip-hop demographic are not vaccinated. So the vaccination mandate with the Masonic Temple is the reason [for the event’s cancellation.]”

The show will reportedly still go on, just at a different venue with a new date. Do you agree that the majority of Hip Hop fans remain unvaccinated?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRS-One (@teacha_krsone)

[via]