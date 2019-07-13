Rakeem Miles Finally Drops Off "Action Figure Miles" Album

Rakeem Miles has finally unveiled his Action Figure Miles album, the first full-length drop to come of the Baltimore-bred emcee's joint deal with EMPIRE and his Imperial Music Group.

The project is a work that's been a long time coming for the young Miles, a relatively quiet but forceful voice crafting quality selections that easily place him as an off-radar contender.

On Action Figure Miles, Rakeem using a mix of seamless samples and hilarious skits to blend one of the year's most impressive projects to date. It's a raw representation of Miles' talent and an unblemished look at the upstart's artistry.

"I'm finally able to give y’all the content I’ve been trying to deliver for a minute," Miles said when announcing his new deal. This weekend, the statement is brought full circle with Action Figure Miles. Get into it below.