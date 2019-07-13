mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Rakeem Miles Finally Drops Off "Action Figure Miles" Album

Milca P.
July 13, 2019 19:34
36 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Action Figure Miles
Rakeem Miles

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Rakeem Miles issues "Action Figure Miles."


Rakeem Miles has finally unveiled his Action Figure Miles album, the first full-length drop to come of the Baltimore-bred emcee's joint deal with EMPIRE and his Imperial Music Group.

The project is a work that's been a long time coming for the young Miles, a relatively quiet but forceful voice crafting quality selections that easily place him as an off-radar contender. 

On Action Figure Miles, Rakeem using a mix of seamless samples and hilarious skits to blend one of the year's most impressive projects to date. It's a raw representation of Miles' talent and an unblemished look at the upstart's artistry. 

"I'm finally able to give y’all the content I’ve been trying to deliver for a minute," Miles said when announcing his new deal. This weekend, the statement is brought full circle with Action Figure Miles. Get into it below.

Rakeem Miles new music new songs Mixtapes
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Rakeem Miles Finally Drops Off "Action Figure Miles" Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject