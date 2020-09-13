William Rondo, brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, was ejected from the team's Game 5 victory over the Houston Rockets after an incident with Rockets guard Russell Westbrook.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

With 7:42 remaining in the fourth quarter, William Rondo was escorted out by security after Westbrook approached him during LeBron James' free throw attempts. Westbrook could be heard asking Rondo what he yelled at him.

"People at the game, you're supposed to shut your mouth and watch the game. That's the rules, especially when you have families and people here," Westbrook said. "Apparently, I guess because [Rajon] Rondo was talking shit, [William] decided he wanted to hop in, too.

"But it's OK. I mean, it's all good, I get it. He wanted to take up for his brother. ... But those rules stand for everybody though, no matter who it is, family, whatever."

Rajon Rondo says his brother called Westbrook "trash" in the fourth quarter: "He didn't do anything crazy," Rajon Rondo said. "He called the man 'trash.' Fans do what fans do. He's my brother first. He didn't do anything disrespectful."

With Saturday's Game 5 loss, the Rockets were eliminated from the playoffs and the Lakers are moving on to the Western Conference Finals.

[Via]